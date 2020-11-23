Posted: Nov 23, 2020 1:49 PMUpdated: Nov 23, 2020 2:15 PM

A former Bartlesville Police officer was arraigned on charges of sexual battery and indecent exposure in Washington County court on Friday. It is alleged that James Graham groped two female officers and exposed himself on BPD property.

According to an affidavit, on September 25, 2020 BPD chief Tracy Roles requested that Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assist in investigating an alleged sexual offense involving department employees.

On January 15, 2020 it is alleged that Graham touched the inner thigh of a female officer who was conducting a vehicle search during a traffic stop.

On December 30, 2019 another incident occurred in which Graham was the passenger and touched the inner thigh of a different female officer who was responding to a call. Graham also claimed to have exposed himself to this officer at the police substation in December 2019.

Graham was the supervising officer over both victims. Graham had been employed with BPD since 2012 and ascended to the rank of corporal. Graham is no longer employed with BPD. Both instances were shown on police dash and body cameras but were obstructed. Bond for Graham was set at $5,000. He is due back in court on January 8.