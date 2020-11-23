News
Pawhuska City Council
Pawhuska Councilwoman Steps Down From Her Post
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska City Councilwoman Jourdan Foran has resigned from her position on the city council.
Foran has found employment in the City of Bartlesville and has moved to Bartlesville, hence the reasoning for her resignation. Foran was elected to the Ward Two seat in April, 2019 when she defeated the incumbent, Steve Holcombe. The council will now seek to find a replacement for Foran. That term will be up in April, 2022.
