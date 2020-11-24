Posted: Nov 24, 2020 5:13 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 5:13 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 24th:

0-43-18-10 Fire Pit from Atwood's

0-22-21-92 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bit of Country

0-24-55-06 10) $5.00 Gift Cards from Chili's Grill and Bar

0-39-23-16 Winter Pamper Package from Hill Dermatology

0-48-37-48 $50 Gift Certificate from Homeland on Madison

0-21-64-33 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center

0-11-51-69 $50 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value

0-11-51-64 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank

0-23-03-47 5) $5 Gift Certificates and a $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Donuts

0-16-31-44 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service-Downtown Location

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Friday, November 27th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Nov. 23rd

0-37-64-73 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from A Fresh Start Resale Boutique

0-45-06-17 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-29-20-67 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-13-21-74 A Day of Beauty for your Vehicle from Honda of Bartlesville

0-13-60-17 $54.00 Gift Card from Mr. Klean Car Wash

0-32-02-49 Gift Basket from Scott Gillette Farmers Insurance

0-14-42-32 $50.00 Gift Certificate to Sand Creek Designs

0-20-80-63 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Saxon's Fine Furnishings

0-35-48-10 $50.00 in Gift Cards from United Supermarkets

0-46-11-55 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Weeze's Cafe

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Nov. 20th:

0-22-40-95 5) $10 Gift Certificate from Action Communications

0-30-60-37 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bluestem Body

0-48-00-26 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from KFC

0-14-80-05 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Lookin' Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning

0-25-00-13 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Once Again Resale Boutique-Dewey

0-39-00-52 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Recognition Place

0-32-20-07 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Senor Salsa

0-47-21-10 $50.00 Gift Card from Simple Simon's Pizza

0-43-86-28 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Spectrum Paint

0-31-80-39 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from Tractor Supply

