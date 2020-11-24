Posted: Nov 24, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 10:45 AM

Max Gross

Two Washington County males over the age of 65 years old are being reported dead due to COVID-19 in the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Washington County is up to 46 COVID-19 related deaths.

Currently Washington County has 251 active cases, a decrease of 29 case since Monday. Osage County is listing 213 active cases, a decrease of 22 cases. Nowata County is down to 58 active cases.

Statewide 2,736 new cases are being reported by the OSDH. 15 totals deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Tuesday. 1,566 hospitalizations are being listed across the state.

