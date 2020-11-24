Posted: Nov 24, 2020 12:24 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 12:24 PM

The Bartlesville City Council heard an update on the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center on Monday morning. Chief Operating Officer Mike Moore spoke to the council about the hospital’s capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moore says JPMC is capable of handling all necessary patients at this time.

Moore says the hospital has 108 beds and 43 COVID-19 patients as of Monday. It is possible that JPMC could add up to 32 more beds if COVID-19 surges advance further. Moore also advised that hospital capacities include standard medical patients and not just those suffering from COVID-19.

The hospital also takes patients within the Ascension medical system from other cities. Moore says right the Intensive Care Unit is at 90% capacity. Moore stated that ICU beds are the biggest need in the medical community in Northeast Oklahoma.

Moore also said the hospital system is using virtual care when necessary as well.