Posted: Nov 24, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County employees get 80 hours of sick leave throughout a year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic where employees are forced to go home if they have been exposed to the coronavirus or have tested positive themselves, the board of Osage County Commissioners are trying to look out for them by giving them extra time to play with, as district one commissioner Randall Jones explains.

The thing that concerns the commissioners is for those employees who use up their 80 hours of sick leave and get ill again, but were to come to work because they don't want to lose a paycheck. This is why the commissioners took action at Monday's meeting. District two commissioner Kevin Paslay gives the updated regulations.