Posted: Nov 24, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma State Department of Health, in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, anounced on Tuesday that free COVID-19 testing will be coming to Oklahoma beginning this Saturday and running through Saturday, December 19th. This is part of a public-private partnership with eTrueNorth and state and local officials.

These surge testing efforts will help to temporarily increase federal support in communities having a major uptick in cases and hospitalizations. Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Fre made the following comment regarding the free testing coming to oklahoma:

“ Across the country, we are experiencing aggressive, rapid and expanding community spread of COVID-19, including here in Oklahoma. We must do everything we can to flatten the curve, to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies. Focused testing is key to interrupting the current surge, including the identification of asymptomatic and presymptomatic individuals.”