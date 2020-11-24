Posted: Nov 24, 2020 3:06 PMUpdated: Nov 24, 2020 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County woman has been arrested and is being charged with fraudulently using a credit card and financially exploiting the elderly.

A probable cause affidavit states that the victim recently informed officers that her granddaughter, Rebecca Lynn Gilliam, had used her bank account to make multiple purchases without the victim’s consent. Gilliam had spent $3,380.40. The victim showed several CashApp transactions belonging to the defendant in this case.

Upon learning this, officers conducted a traffic stop on Gilliam. A K-9 officer was alerted to the odor of narcotics. Inside Gilliam’s purse were several debit or credit cards with other person’s names on the cards. There was also a notebook with personal information about the victim and the victim’s husband. This included such things as bank account information and social security numbers.

Gilliam went to the police department to retrieve her purse on Monday afternoon. The defendant was interviewed about the personal information in the notebook at which time Gilliam admitted she used the information to make several purchases without permission of the victim.

Bond for Gilliam was set at $10,000.