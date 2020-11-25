Posted: Nov 25, 2020 5:21 AMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 5:21 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 25th:

0-31-42-53 $50.00 In Store Credit from Bargain Center

0-30-60-14 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Blue Stem Body

0-31-20-01 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat & Air Conditioning

0-29-22-17 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-48-03-19 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC

0-05-50-45 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes

0-30-00-44 Ring Door Bell from Shelter Insurance Jaron Leach Agency

0-31-78-80 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply

0-29-60-97 Seasons Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket

0-39-41-36 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Rejuvenation Med Spa

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present

the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify

that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)

Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.

New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3

business days or Monday, November 30th at 5pm.

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 24th:

0-43-18-10 Fire Pit from Atwood's

0-22-21-92 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bit of Country

0-24-55-06 10) $5.00 Gift Cards from Chili's Grill and Bar

0-39-23-16 Winter Pamper Package from Hill Dermatology

0-48-37-48 $50 Gift Certificate from Homeland on Madison

0-21-64-33 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center

0-11-51-69 $50 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value

0-11-51-64 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank

0-23-03-47 5) $5 Gift Certificates and a $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Donuts

0-16-31-44 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service-Downtown Location

Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Nov. 23rd

0-37-64-73 2) $25.00 Gift Certificates from A Fresh Start Resale Boutique

0-45-06-17 $100.00 Gift Certificate from ABS Performance

0-29-20-67 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Frida's Cocina Mexicana

0-13-21-74 A Day of Beauty for your Vehicle from Honda of Bartlesville

0-13-60-17 $54.00 Gift Card from Mr. Klean Car Wash

0-32-02-49 Gift Basket from Scott Gillette Farmers Insurance

0-14-42-32 $50.00 Gift Certificate to Sand Creek Designs

0-20-80-63 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Saxon's Fine Furnishings

0-35-48-10 $50.00 in Gift Cards from United Supermarkets

0-46-11-55 5) $10.00 Gift Certificates from Weeze's Cafe

