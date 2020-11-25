Posted: Nov 25, 2020 1:01 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 1:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Quail Place Tributary Drainage Project is officially set to start on this coming Monday. This is one of many projects that voters approved in the 2018 General Bond Election.

This is a project that will consist of making drainage improvements to the Woodland Park area, which has experienced flooding in the past several years. This project will help increase the size and capacity of already existing concrete-lined drainage channels and the box culvert under Cherokee Hills Dr.

Work will begin at the west end of the project around the intersection of Cherokee Hills Dr. and Evergreen Dr. Crews hope to have the work complete by April, pending weather delays.