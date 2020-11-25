Posted: Nov 25, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 2:08 PM

Max Gross

Two Montgomery County men were arrested by Caney Police Department on drug related charges. Daniel Holeman of Coffeyville and Donny Sumner of Independence were the subjects of a Nov. 21 traffic stop on 4th Avenue and Highway 75.

A press release from CPD stated that Sumner was the owner of the vehicle. While conducting his investigation the officer discovered both marijuana and methamphetamines in the vehicle. Upon arresting the two males the officer discovered methamphetamines on both men.

Sumner was charged with possession methamphetamine and marijuana as well driving under the influence. Holeman was charged with possessing meth and marijuana.