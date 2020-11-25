Posted: Nov 25, 2020 2:54 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Salvation Army held a drive-through meal pick-up for families in need of a good Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday afternoon. It was a successful event, as Captain Ian Carr says they ran out of food quicker than expected.

This was Carr's third year being a part of the Thanksgiving meal giveaway. He says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been a year unlike any other.

Carr said that the Salvation Army has been contact-free from the public since March. That is why he added it is so nice seeing people get help during this holiday season.