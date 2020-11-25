Posted: Nov 25, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A traffic accident occurred on U.S. 75 and County Road 9 near Copan Wednesday. A truck and trailer were traveling eastbound on CR9 and struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling north on U.S. 75. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports lists failure to yield by the truck driver as the cause of the accident.

A 50-year-old female from Wann was transported by Bartlesville EMS to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. The woman was reported to be in good condition with leg and trunk internal injuries.