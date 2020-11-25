Posted: Nov 25, 2020 3:32 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2020 3:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year that families spend in the kitchen. All of this time and inexperience in some cases can lead to a dangerous combination. Assistant Fire Chief for the Dewey Fire Department Cody Meade lets us know how to stay safe when baking this holiday season.

Meade goes on to talk about the best thing to do if and when a fire occurs.