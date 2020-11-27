Posted: Nov 27, 2020 4:49 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 4:49 AM

Tom Davis

Beginning on Monday, Oklahoma school districts may choose to implement an in-school quarantine policy for students who have been exposed to COVID-19. The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that schools may implement the change until December 23rd, when schools will need to go back to remote learning processes.

To institute the policy, schools must be able to follow specific guidelines. Some of those guidelines include the availability of facilities to socially distance quarantined students, the required usage of masks at all times except when eating and repeated, rapid diagnostic COVID tests. The full list of guidelines can be seen here .

After December 23rd, data will be collected from schools to determine the number of students that become infected during the quarantine period. This data will be used to inform return-to-school policies for the Spring 2021 semester.

