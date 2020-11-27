News
Green Country Christmas
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 5:13 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 5:13 AM
11/27 Daily Green Country Christmas Tickets
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Friday, Nov.27th:
0-22-41-08 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Action Communications
0-17-80-32 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Armstrong Bank in Bartlesville
0-31-40-75 $50.00 gift certificate from Bargain Center
0-13-84-27 $50.00 Gift Card from Eggbert's in Bartlesville
0-46-62-66 6) Combo Meals from Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
0-29-21-73 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-28-77-35 $50.00 in Gift Card from Homeland on Frank Phillips
0-24-95-78 $50.00 Gift Card from Moxie on 2nd
0-15-01-13 $50.00 Gift Certificate for Service from Paul's Wrecker
0-30-41-37 Certificate for a Gift Basket from Wooden Buffalo
Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present
the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify
that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.)
Each winner will receive a bottle of Trusafe Hand Sanitizer Gel.
New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3
business days or Tuesday, December 1st at 5pm.
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 25th:
0-31-42-53 $50.00 In Store Credit from Bargain Center
0-30-60-14 $50.00 in Gift Certificate from Blue Stem Body
0-31-20-01 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Farris Heat & Air Conditioning
0-29-22-17 5) $10.00 Gift Certificate from Frida's Cocina Mexicana
0-48-03-19 2) $25.00 Gift Cards from KFC
0-05-50-45 $50.00 Gift Card from Lowes
0-30-00-44 Ring Door Bell from Shelter Insurance Jaron Leach Agency
0-31-78-80 2) $25.00 Gift Certificate from Tractor Supply
0-29-60-97 Seasons Greeting Basket from The Candy Basket
0-39-41-36 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Rejuvenation Med Spa
Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 24th:
0-43-18-10 Fire Pit from Atwood's
0-22-21-92 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Bit of Country
0-24-55-06 10) $5.00 Gift Cards from Chili's Grill and Bar
0-39-23-16 Winter Pamper Package from Hill Dermatology
0-48-37-48 $50 Gift Certificate from Homeland on Madison
0-21-64-33 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Michael's Carpet and Sleep Center
0-11-51-69 $50 Gift Certificate from Peters True Value
0-11-51-64 $50.00 VISA Gift Card from Stride Bank
0-23-03-47 5) $5 Gift Certificates and a $25.00 VISA Gift Card from Sunrise Donuts
0-16-31-44 $50.00 Gift Certificate from Tate Boys Tire and Service-Downtown Location
