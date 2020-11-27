Posted: Nov 27, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 3,225 new COVID-19 cases according to the latest situation update released on Friday. 24 new deaths are being listed across the state. No report was released with new hospitalization data.

Washington County is reporting 279 active cases. Osage County is listing 200 total active COVID-19 cases. Nowata County is listing 51 active cases.

