Posted: Nov 27, 2020 8:55 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2020 9:18 PM

Garrett Giles & Max Gross

A police involved shooting occurred at the Casey's on Adams and Madison Boulevard on Friday evening and the suspect was hospitalized.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, two officers attempted to make contact with a suspect who was wanted on two felony warrants. He said the officers observed the wanted suspect by the gas pumps at the Casey's convenience store at Adams and Madison shortly after 7:00 p.m.

The suspect was in a Black Ford Edge which had been reported stolen on Thursday night. As the two officers approached the suspect, he took off running north in the parking lot around the eastside of the store.

Captain Hastings said preliminary information is that that subject pulled a gun and both officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect. He said Bartlesville Fire and Ambulance responded to the scene and transferred the suspect to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville before later being transferred to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

Hastings said the subject had multiple warrants in Washington County. The warrants were weapons related. The BPD is not realeasing any further information about the subject at this time.

No officers or citizens were injured. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been contacted and they are investigation.