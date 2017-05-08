Posted: Nov 30, 2020 11:50 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 11:50 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a brief, but productive meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The commissioners signed a resolution, which gives county employees an additional 80 hours of paid sick leave should they need it due to COVID-19. This is in effect through the end of February.

The commissioners agreed to assist the Green Country Fire District in covering the $17,000 to help disinfect community centers, nursing homes, town halls, police stations and fire departments.

Steve Ridener was re-appointed to a four-year term as commissioner of the planning commission and Terry Shreve was re-appointed to a four-year term as commissioner of the planning commission. There was one utility permit signed at the meeting.

The commissioners approved and signed multiple bid contracts for grader blades, concrete, sand, road and bridge items, non-state spec rock and state spec rock. District one commissioner Randall Jones also informed the public about a reception being held for out-going County Clerk Sheila Bellamy on Monday, Dec 28th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Records Building.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.