Posted: Nov 30, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 1:31 PM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Sunday by the Caney Police Department for aggravated burglary and four other charges.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the CPD were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of East 6th Street in Caney about a fight in progress.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers contacted a female victim who lives at the residence. The female occupant of the home, along with another male occupant of the home, woke up to a person known to them as Garret Sheets, 22, of Bartlesville, standing over them with a gun, after he had kicked the front door of the home open. Sheets allegedly ordered the victims to stand up.

A second person who was accompanying Sheets, was identified as Haylee Nicole Oliver, female 21, of Bartlesville, was standing at the front door holding the door open.

The female victim in the home fought with Sheets and was able to get Sheets out of the front door and locked the dead bolt. Sheets then kicked the door in, forcing it open.

At this point, Sheets pulled a second gun, displaying both guns to the male and female victims in the house. The female victim again fought with Sheets to get him out of the house. Once Sheets was outside the home, he allegedly fired two rounds. Neither round fired had struck anyone.

Both Sheets and Oliver then left the area in a Jeep Compass. The female victim and suspect Garret Sheets had previously been in a relationship with each other.

Sheets voluntarily turned himself in to the Caney Police Department on Sunday and was arrested for:

Aggravated Burglary

Aggravated Assault

Domestic Battery

Criminal Discharge of a firearm; recklessly at occupied dwelling

Criminal Damage to property

Sheets was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and the above recommended charges have been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office.

The second suspect in this case, Haylee Oliver, turned herself into the Caney Police Department on Sunday afternoon. Officers detained Oliver and conducted an interview with her concerning her involvement in this incident.

After consulting with the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office, Haylee Oliver was released pending further review of the case reports and the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office will determine if charges are warranted against Haylee Oliver in this case.