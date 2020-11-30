Posted: Nov 30, 2020 12:39 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 12:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners talked about how they continue to learn of COVID-19 cases popping up around the county. Just over a week ago, a mandate tightened regulations on when, where and how court dockets are handled at the courthouse. At Monday’s meeting, district one commissioner Randall Jones said it is important to continue regulating who is entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

County Treasurer Sally Hulse has put a drop box outside of her office, allowing people to conduct their business contact free. This is something the commissioners are considering doing for other county offices where feasible.