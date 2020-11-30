Posted: Nov 30, 2020 3:19 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

A Dewey man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge of domestic abuse.

According to court affidavits, 43-year-old Lance Hollandsworth is alleged to have been involved in several cases of domestic abuse in the month of November. The latest affidavit states an instance of alleged domestic abuse that occurred on Friday. There was one instance against Hollandsworth in recent week where it is alleged that a child was present during the abuse of the female victim.

Bond for all cases against Hollandsworth was set at $50,000. Hollandsworth is to have no contact with the victim.