Posted: Nov 30, 2020 3:33 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2020 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

A man was arrested in Bartlesville recently for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and obstructing an officer.

According to an affidavit, Brandon Moody was arrested for the alleged crimes. The victim told police that Moody entered his home in the 1700 Block of Silver Lake Road and threw a small metal object in his direction. The object hit the victim's right arm above his hand.

The victim followed Moody into the kitchen. The affidavit states that Moody then pulled a knife from his right hip and stabbed the victim.

Moody would go on to barricade himself in a shed in the back yard when police arrived. After an extended period of time, Moody exited the shed peacefully and was taken into custody.

Bond for Moody was set at $25,000. Moody is to have no contact with the victim. He is to appear again in court on Tuesday, Dec. 1st at 1:15 p.m.