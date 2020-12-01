Posted: Dec 01, 2020 10:55 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville woman has been arrested for her alleged role in elder abuse.

Crystal Browning, 36, was arrested for elder abuse on Friday, Nov. 27th. Browning was also arrested for interruption, disruption, or interference with an emergency telephone call.

According to an affidavit, the victim was arguing with Browning when the victim attempted to call 911. The victim stated that Browning knocked the cell phone out of his hand. The victim also stated that Browning pushed him down, got on top of him, and hit him in the face and arms.

Police observed a small cut below the victim's left elbow.

Bond for Browning was set at $2,500. Browning is to have no contact with the victim. She is to appear again in court on Wednesday, Jan. 13th at 9:00 a.m.