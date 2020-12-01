Posted: Dec 01, 2020 12:19 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 12:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) Chairs Chuck and Jennifer McCauley announced that BRUW is kicking off its 12 Days of Giving during Giving Tuesday.

Chuck McCauley said they’ve decided to make something good out of 2020 with the 12 Days of Giving. While Bartlesville Regional United Way certainly accepts large financial gifts, Chuck McCauley said they're asking those in our community to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves by donating $20.20 to BRUW during the 12 Days of Giving.

BRUW Chair Jennifer McCauley says they know 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone in our community. Jennifer said we've faced a global pandemic, rising unemployment, and adapting to a virtual world. She said 2020 has been a hard year, and she believes that we're all ready for a fresh start in 2021.

There are many ways to support Bartlesville Regional United Way. The McCauley's said you can donate to the fundraiser that is currently available on BRUW's Facebook page, by visiting bartlesvilleuw.org, or by texting "BRUW" to 41444.

Chuck said Bartlesville Regional United Way partners with non-profits in our community that provide after school programs for children, food pantries that help with food insecurity, and financial assistance for low income families. He said the best part about supporting this effort is that all of your funds that you donate to BRUW stays right here in our own community through 14 partner agencies.

Below is the video announcement for BRUW's 12 Days of Giving.