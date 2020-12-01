Posted: Dec 01, 2020 12:56 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 12:56 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams will host their first doubleheader of the season with Sterling College coming to Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon. The men's team (4-2,2-1) is playing its first game since a November 17 win over Kansas Wesleyan.

The men's team was froced into quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Eagles head coach Donnie Bostwick says the team is ready to return.

OKWU has yet to play a conference home game. Sterling 2-4 overall on the season.

The Lady Eagles (3-4,2-3) faced their own COVID-19 issues earlier in the season. OKWU struggles in its return but the team has found some footing since. The Lady Eagles have won two games in a row over Friends and York. Head coach Grace Hadley says offensive consistency has been key.

Sterling is 11-0 and one of the top teams in the nation. The Lady Eagles play at 2 p.m. and the Eagles play at 6 p.m. Both games can be heard on Sportstalk 1500 AM--99.1 FM KPGM.