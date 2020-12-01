News
OKWU Basketball
OKWU Men's Team to Return; Lady Eagles Look For Third Straight Win
The Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball teams will host their first doubleheader of the season with Sterling College coming to Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon. The men's team (4-2,2-1) is playing its first game since a November 17 win over Kansas Wesleyan.
The men's team was froced into quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests within the program. Eagles head coach Donnie Bostwick says the team is ready to return.
OKWU has yet to play a conference home game. Sterling 2-4 overall on the season.
The Lady Eagles (3-4,2-3) faced their own COVID-19 issues earlier in the season. OKWU struggles in its return but the team has found some footing since. The Lady Eagles have won two games in a row over Friends and York. Head coach Grace Hadley says offensive consistency has been key.
Sterling is 11-0 and one of the top teams in the nation. The Lady Eagles play at 2 p.m. and the Eagles play at 6 p.m. Both games can be heard on Sportstalk 1500 AM--99.1 FM KPGM.
