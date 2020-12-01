Posted: Dec 01, 2020 12:56 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2020 3:35 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is getting closer to concluding the U.S. Highway 75 expansion project at Caney.

KDOT's Priscilla Petersen said one of the main items that is left to complete is lane striping. Priscilla said traffic will be switched back and forth while the striping takes place. She said other tasks will occur in the area, but they'll be occurring off the roadway. Lastly, Priscilla said the whole section is expected to open up next week to four lanes of traffic.

KDOT awarded the $6.2 million construction contract to Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri. Crews started working on the project in March 2020 to expand U.S. 75 from two lanes to four lanes at Caney. The project started south of the Kansas-Oklahoma state line and continues north for approximately one mile, ending at the south city limits of Caney.