Posted: Dec 02, 2020 6:53 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 6:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $2,000 contribution to Martha’s Task.

Arvest local bank president Kim Adams and loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Laura Walton, Martha’s Task executive director. In a statement, Adams said: “We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help Martha Task’s efforts to provide training and work opportunities to women in our community."

The funds will assist Marth's Task in providing a training and work program for homeless and disadvantaged women in the Bartlesville area. The trained and talented seamtresses support themselves by selling their professionally handmade gift items through the unique gift shop at Martha's Task.

“Martha’s Task is delighted to receive this generous contribution from Arvest Foundation, which will help our clients in their efforts to become more self-sufficient, independent citizens with the skills learned in our sewing and crafting programs,” Walton said. “We are grateful for the leadership and support Arvest provides to our organization and our community.”

Martha’s Task offers economically disadvantaged women in the Bartlesville area unique work training opportunities providing sewing instruction, crafting programs, product marketing, financial support and advocacy. Established in the year 2000, Martha’s Task offers a long-term seamstress training program and a short-term emergency assistance program where low-income women can earn immediate cash for a need such as a utility bill, prescription or housing.