Posted: Dec 02, 2020 6:56 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 6:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Agape Mission in Bartlesville got a boost in funding to help feed the hungry thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest local bank president Kim Adams and loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Sherri Smith, executive director of Agape Mission. In a statement, Adams said: “We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help support Agape Mission’s programs."

With the mission of feeding the hungry, the hurting and the homeless in the Washington County area with dignity and love, Agape Mission was founded in 2000 to serve hot meals to community members in need.

“We are feeding more people than ever due to the virus and people not working and school being in and out,” said Smith.

In addition to hot meals served onsite, Agape also has its Food-for-Kids program to provide a sack of food to students to have on the weekends when kids might not have access to the food normally received as part of the free and reduced meal program at school.