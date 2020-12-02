Posted: Dec 02, 2020 12:15 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 1:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff's Office went Christmas shopping for over 100 kiddos on Tuesday night.

Undersheriff Jon Copeland said they had a combination of over 65 volunteers and staff that helped with the Christmas shopping. He said it was great to see differences put aside so they could fulfill a common goal to spread Christmas cheer to the children of Washington County.

Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Undersheriff Copeland said the support from the community has been overwhelming. Copeland said the support from the citizens in Washington County is a true testament to where their hearts lie. He said the desire of Washington County's citizens is to help others.

Droves of people in the community have volunteered to give, to shop or to wrap gifts for families in need this Christmas. Undersheriff Copeland said they've had volunteers from Chevron Phillips, Phillips 66, the Dewey Fire Department, and the Delaware Tribe help them in WCSO's holiday efforts. Copeland said they've even had help from 15 volunteers that are 15-years-old and younger, retirees, and a retired State Trooper. He said he is especially excited to see the youth of Washington County lending a hand and becoming leaders.

Being a lifelong resident of Washington County and a part of the Washington County Sheriff's Office for 20 years, Undersheriff Copeland said it has been a blessing to watch the WCSO's holiday programs grow. Copeland said he has loved getting to see the WCSO employees getting more involved in the programs, the outpouring of community support, and the smiles on families faces. He said it is a blessing to put on the holiday programs for those in need locally.

The Washington County Sheriff Office's Christmas program will take place at the WCSO in Bartlesville on Thursday, Dec. 10th at 5:30 p.m. Undersheriff Copeland said they will give gifts to 104 children, which is a record for the WCSO. Copeland said they will work with families that may have health concerns due to COVID-19. He said they'll bring the gifts to the vehicles of participating families. Names and families were provided to the WCSO through schools in Washington County.