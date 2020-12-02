Posted: Dec 02, 2020 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 02, 2020 1:49 PM

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade will be taking place this Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m., but there will be plenty reason to get there early as many stores will be open all day with savings and other surprises.

Grand marshals for the 2020 Parade of Lights will be Chief Gray, Chief Bighorse, Chief Red Eagle and Chief Standing Bear with the Osage Nation. The theme for this year’s parade is, “Osage Christmas.”

To be a part of the parade, go to the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Building or send an e-mail to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com. The deadline to register is Thursday at 5:30 p.m.