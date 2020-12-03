Posted: Dec 03, 2020 10:29 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 4:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Kiwanis Club will spread holiday cheer this weekend as the Carols of Christmas Parade in downtown Bartlesville is set to step off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5th.

Kiwanians Karen Wilson and Pat Gamble recently talked about this year's Christmas parade. Gamble says safety is the biggest concern and reminds everyone that Center for Disease Control safety guidelines suggest wearing masks in large groups or crowded outdoor settings where social distancing is not possible. She said the Kiwanis Club will abide by every CDC and City of Bartlesville guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 protocol.

The grand marshals for the parade are Mark and Debbie Haskell. The parade begins at the Phillips 66 parking lot and will proceed east on Frank Phillips Boulevard; then south onto Cherokee Avenue before heading west on 5th Street. The parade will head south on Keeler from there before heading back west on Adams Boulevard, returing to the Phillips 66 parking lot.

You can listen to the broadcast of the Kiwanis Christmas Parade on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, or you can watch it live on KWONTV.com. The parade will be brought to you by Regent Bank, the Doenges Family of Autos, LPL Painting, BartnetIP, Sweezy Realty, Watters Heat & Air, LaJuana Duncan - Oklahoma Farm Bureau, State Farm Agent Danielle Weaver, Moxie on Second, Bob Loftis, Paul's Wrecker, and Arvest Bank.