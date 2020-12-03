Posted: Dec 03, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 10:32 AM

Max Gross

One man in Washington County is reported dead due to COVID-19 in the latest situation update from the Oklahoma State Department on Health that was released Thursday. This is the 48th COVID-19 death in Washington County since march.

Currently there are 228 active cases in Washington County. Osage County is reporting 219 active cases. Nowata County is listing 60 active cases according to the latest report.

Statewide, 1,707 new COVID-19 cases are being reported. In total, 25 new deaths were reported across the state.

