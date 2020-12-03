Posted: Dec 03, 2020 10:48 AMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Christmas Parade will march through the heart of the town on Saturday, Dec. 5th at 2:00 p.m. You can listen to the broadcast of the Nowata Christmas parade by tuning your radio to Real Country KRIG 104.9. The parade broadcast will be brought to you by BartnetIP, Totel CSI, Regent Bank, Nowata City Drug, WestFit, LPL Painting, and Rainey's Meat Market in Nowata.