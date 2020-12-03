Posted: Dec 03, 2020 1:11 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 1:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Panthers are scheduled to hold their first home basketball game on Thursday night. With that, protocols have been put in place so that fans can watch the games safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masks will be required for those entering the gymnasium and when moving about, but they may be taken off when seated and watching the game. You are also asked to only sit with the group you came in with.

The south doors will be used for those entering the gym and the northern doors will be used for those wishing to leave. This is being done in an effort to maintain one flow of foot traffic. There will be hand sanitizer stations available throughout the building and the gym will be sanitized with a spray atomizer after each event as well.