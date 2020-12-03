Posted: Dec 03, 2020 1:12 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 7:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Assessor's Office is letting residents of northern Washington County know that field work on the current visual inspection project will commence in that part of the county, beginning next week.

County Assessor Todd Mathes said rural parts of Washington County that will be affected by this portion of the visual inspection project are from County Road 1100 north to the Kansas state line. Depending on the weather, Mathes said field appraisers from the assessor's office could be in the two northernmost townships for the remainder of the month and possibly into January.

Each county assessor's office within the state of Oklahoma is required by law to visually inspect every parcel on the county's assessment roll at least once within a four-year inspection cycle. To that end, the Washington County Assessor's Office began its fieldwork on the 2021 assessment roll in September. However, until this month, most of the fieldwork for the nearly 7,500 parcels was being performed either in the southern-most end of Washington County or within the city limits of Bartlesville.

Mathes reminds taxpayers that normal assessment routines are a bit different this year in comparison to what residents have been used to seeing in years past. He said Washington County has contracted with an Arkansas-based company called Arkansas CAMA Technology, Inc. (ACT) to perform visual inspections for the County this fiscal year.

Presently, ACT has already been in Washington County for almost three months and will remain here through at least the end of the calendar year.

Mathes adds that resident will see some unfamiliar vehicles with the Washington County Assessor logo on them driving to and stopping in various neighborhoods throughtout Washington County. However, Mathes says that anyone who is concerned with an out-of-state vehicle in their neighborhood claiming to be doing assessment work for the County is welcome to call the Washington County Assessor's Office. He said their office will be able to confirm or deny if ACT is scheduled to be in that particular subdivision or area of the County at any particular time.

For more information about the visual inspection project, you are asked to contact the Washington County Assessor's Office at 918.337.2830.