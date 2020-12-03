Posted: Dec 03, 2020 1:22 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 7:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's Myrna Hershberger Young Artist Competition (YAC) began in 1979, and is an opportunity for high school students to display their musical talents.

The YAC provides promising young musicians the opportunity to compete for exposure within the community through performances as soloists with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra as part of the BSO's regular season each year. This year's winners will be performing in the BSO's Community Concert on March 20th. There are up to two winners per competition, one instrumental winner and one vocal competition winner. The winners will also receive a $500 scholarship.

Traditionally any instrumentalist or vocalist from grades 9 through 12, at least 15 years of age, can compete. BSO's Special Project Coordinator Karen Woolman said they must be residents of the school districts in Bartlesville, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Copan, South Coffeyville or Caney Valley. She said they can also be a student of a private teacher located in Bartlesville, or a student of a season ticket holder with the BSO.

Winners from their previous year's competition can compete, but are not eligible to compete with the same instrument as their previous win. Wollman said the intended outcome is to provide high school students a platform to demonstrate their ability in reading and performing music in a highly competitive environment. Woolman said the BSO also offers winners of the competition exposure to working closely with a music director in developing a composition for performance. She said this composition is then implemented with a professional community symphony orchestra at one of the symphony's season performances.

By increasing music awareness and collaborations with students, Wollman said BSO hopes to encourage students to continue their musical pursuits, which can result in enhanced learning, better grades, and a higher percentage of college attendance. She said all are statistically proven to be true for students who are heavily involved in musical programs in their youth.

Many of the students and winners over the last 41 years have moved on to become professional musicians. Wollman said you can find them all over the world, performing with different symphonies, orchestras and genres. She said their love is always in music.

The BSO's Young Artist Competition will be held on Sunday, Jan. 17th at 2:00 p.m inside the St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 210 E. 9th Street in Bartlesville.

All applications for the contest are due by Monday, Dec. 14th. There is a $25 entry fee. Applications can be found at bartlesvillesymphony.org.

Wollman can be reached at her office by calling 918.336.7717. You can also email her. Wollman's email is karen@bartlesvillesymphony.org.