Posted: Dec 03, 2020 2:01 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 2:01 PM

Tom Davis

A new company in town gets in the holiday spirit with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Ville event this year.

Tritanium Labs makes TruSafe hand sanitizing gel right here in Bartlesville--the only product of its kind made in the USA!

Starting Friday, December 4, at the outdoor skating rink at Christmas in the Ville, Tritanium Labs and TruSafe will provide free TruSafe gel at their "Santa Tizer" station there.

In late September, the Bartlesville Development Authority approved a two-year lease agreement and a development agreement with Tritanium Labs for approximately 40,000 square feet of manufacturing space for Tritanium Labs within the former Siemens facility at 406 W. Highway 60 in Bartlesville.

Tritanium Labs said it launched its consumer product brands to meet the dramatic increase in demand for hand sanitizers and other disinfectants caused by the pandemic. The company’s background as a supply chain solutions provider provided them with an entre into the market and allowed them to source hard to find components.

Since April 2020, they have provided over 500,000 gallons of hand sanitizers under the TriCleanz and TruCleanz brands. All their products are made in the United States and they’re in the process of moving to a new manufacturing facility in Bartlesville Oklahoma. The focus of the Bartlesville facility is to bring the manufacturing of products, ingredients, and components which are currently only available from foreign manufacturers back to the United States, creating jobs in Oklahoma.

The pandemic exposed critical products and components in the supply chain that are only produced in China. With the assistance of the Bartlesville Development Authority, Tritanium Labs is positioned to become the trusted US supplier of many components that were unavailable at the start of the pandemic. By Q1-2021, components such as pumps, specialty bottles, and chemicals used in consumer and pharmaceutical products will be produced by Tritanium Labs in Oklahoma.