Posted: Dec 03, 2020 2:20 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 2:20 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was shot by police after pulling out a firearm and fleeing last Friday was officially charge in Washington County Court on Thursday. Tyler Rollins was charged with six felony counts and one misdemeanor for his role in three separate incidents.

The first charge was for an August 12 incident. It is alleged that Rollins possessed a firearm after a previous felony conviction for drug possession with intent to distribute. The second occasion involved Rollins allegedly attempting to shoot a man with a nine-millimeter handgun. He was charged with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill.

The third event occurred at the Casey’s gas station on Adams Boulevard and Madison Boulevard on November 27. Rollins was spotted near a stolen vehicle by police officers. He attempted to flee and pulled out a firearm. Officer shot and struck Rollins. Inside the vehicle officers found a black bag that held multiple plastic baggies, a scale, marijuana, another firearm with ammunition and a police scanner.

For this incident he was charged with felony counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a police scanner, two counts possessing a firearm after former felony conviction and misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond remains at $250,000 as was set on Tuesday. Rollins is due back in court on December 11.