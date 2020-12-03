Posted: Dec 03, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: Dec 03, 2020 2:26 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade of Lights is set to take place on Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. This year's theme is, “Osage Christmas” and Administrative Assistant with the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Reba Bueno says with everything that the community has been through this year, she expects this to be the best parade yet.

With this year's theme being, Osage Christmas, four of the five chiefs will be on hand as grand marshals for the parade. Bueno is very excited for this moment.

The Pawhuska Christmas parade can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and you can see Santa, along with the rest of the parade, on KPGMTV.com.