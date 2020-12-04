Posted: Dec 04, 2020 10:07 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 10:09 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University was recently voted one of the top places to work in the entire state of Oklahoma by The Oklahoman Magazine.

OKWU President Dr. Jim Dunn said receiving the honor from the magazine and for OKWU's employees to respond the way they do everyday is a tremendous testimony to the character and faith of their employees. Dr. Dunn said they hope to continually be shaped by the Spirit of God and live a Christ-centered life to its fullest. He said he is pleased with OKWU's employee base and by the fact that they're on mission to see lives transformed by the grace and truth of Jesus Christ.

Dr. Dunn said one of the university's core values is to take care of its staff. Dr. Dunn said they continually look at ways to make their staff's work environment a positive experience. He added that they want to continue to show their staff dignity and compassion as they journey through life together.

People go through things in life, and we've all gone through plenty in 2020. Dr. Dunn said they want to continue their Christian concern for one another no matter what comes their way. He said OKWU cares about its students and employees, and their families. He said the university wants them to succeed and enjoy getting out of bed and coming to work every day.

Dr. Dunn wanted to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. He said he believes that we're all ready to have the confusion and frustration of 2020 behind us, adding that the best is yet to come.

OKWU completed its 2020 fall semester by Wednesday, Nov. 25th. Dr. Dunn said students are on a six and a half week Christmas Break. He said they plan to return to in-person classes on Tuesday, Jan. 19th, 2021.

To see what potential job and application opportunities are available, you can visit okwu.edu.