Posted: Dec 04, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

In addition to the Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Pawhuska on Saturday evening, many shops will be open throughout the day. Administrative Assistant for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Reba Bueno says there will be plenty of reasons to do some shopping throughout the day.

Bueno encourages the public to get to Pawhuska early and settle in for what is sure to be a fun day.

The Pawhuska Christmas Parade of Lights begins at 5:30 p.m. Coverage can be heard on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1 and viewed on KPGMTV.com.