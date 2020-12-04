Posted: Dec 04, 2020 2:29 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2020 2:29 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man facing a felony count of child abuse had a preliminary hearing delayed this week. Jonathan Garrison’s attorney appeared in Washington County Court on his behalf on Thursday. A miscommunication led to previously subpoenaed witnesses not being present for the hearing. The court date has been rescheduled for December 10.

According to an affidavit, the child’s mother noticed bruising on the victim’s backside while giving him a bath. The five-year-old child claimed that Garrison spanked him with a belt. The defendant said he did this to discipline the child for not wanting to do schoolwork. Garrison said he thought the belt would hurt less than his hand.

The district attorney said that Jonathan Garrison has been previously convicted of murder in Kansas and served 13 years in jail. Garrison remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.