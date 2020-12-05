Posted: Dec 05, 2020 7:37 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2020 7:38 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education will discuss and take possible action on approving the 2021-2022 school calendar when they meet again.

DPS may take action on approving a moratorium for the current school year of the district's policy EIAC that requires middle school and high school students to take semester exams. The Board may approve their regular meetings for calendar year 2021 as well.

Lastly, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education may enter into executive session to discuss employee resignations, teacher hiring's, and hiring support personnel positions. When they return to open session, they may approve the resignations and hiring's.

The Dewey School Board meeting will take place on Monday, Dec. 7th at 6:00 p.m.