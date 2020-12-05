News
City of Dewey
Posted: Dec 05, 2020 7:46 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2020 7:46 AM
Council to Consider Design to Improve Lions Park
The Dewey City Council will discuss and take possible action on developing a design for improvements to Lions Park when they reconvene.
Also in the meeting, the Dewey City Council will hold five public hearings that may or may not determine if a residential structure is deemed dilapidated. The structures that will be discussed during the public hearings include:
- 804 E. Don Tyler Avenue / 812 E. Don Tyler Avenue
- 814 E. Don Tyler Avenue
- 718 E. 3rd Street
- 301 S. Shawnee
- 402 N Downing
Once each public hearing closes down, the Dewey City Council will then discuss, consider and possibly determine if a structure is dilapidated or not.
The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7th. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately following the Dewey City Council meeting.
