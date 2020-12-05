Posted: Dec 05, 2020 7:46 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2020 7:46 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will discuss and take possible action on developing a design for improvements to Lions Park when they reconvene.

Also in the meeting, the Dewey City Council will hold five public hearings that may or may not determine if a residential structure is deemed dilapidated. The structures that will be discussed during the public hearings include:

804 E. Don Tyler Avenue / 812 E. Don Tyler Avenue

814 E. Don Tyler Avenue

718 E. 3rd Street

301 S. Shawnee

402 N Downing

Once each public hearing closes down, the Dewey City Council will then discuss, consider and possibly determine if a structure is dilapidated or not.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7th. The Dewey Public Works Authority will convene immediately following the Dewey City Council meeting.