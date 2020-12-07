Posted: Dec 07, 2020 12:51 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning to talk about a number of items.

Kandy Jump's title as commissioners assistant and district three's secretary was extended for another 60 days. The commissioners also approved the meeting schedule for 2021 and a truck was transferred from the emergency management department to the district one shop at Monday's meeting.

The commissioners decided to lower the rate for a benefit being held at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena this Saturday to 50 dollars. That benefit will provide toys for children in need during this holiday season. The commissioners also opened and awarded bids for road oil, food, state spec asphalt, oil, lube and antifreeze.

There was one utility permit signed for district one and the commissioners opted to declare a parcel of land near the swinging bridge in Pawhuska as surplus.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.