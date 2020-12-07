Posted: Dec 07, 2020 1:13 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts was at Monday's board meeting informing the commissioners that the county would be eligible for some grant money that he wasn't expecting.

Roberts said 108 agencies applied for that 1.5 million dollars. He said with that Osage County is eligible for just over $13,000. Roberts went on to say that this money would go toward helping with PPE across the county. The deadline to apply for this grant is Friday, December 18th.