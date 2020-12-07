Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Osage County

Posted: Dec 07, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: Dec 07, 2020 2:02 PM

Osage County Courthouse Policies Remain the Same

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting there was continued discussion on public use of the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. Many offices are staying open, but using extreme caution. One thing Treasurer Sally Hulse has adopted is a drop box to where customers can conduct contact-free business. Hulse tells the commissioners how that has been going so far.

 

District one commissioner Randall Jones has looked into getting ventilation systems in each county-owned building that would help kill the virus. This is something he has had a difficult job finding though, as he explained at Monday's meeting.

 

The commissioners opted to keep the current rules and regulations in place for those entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings.


« Back to News