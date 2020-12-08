Posted: Dec 08, 2020 1:25 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 1:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony will take place this Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The tree will be lit at Central Park in downtown Skiatook and the parade will start shortly thereafter at the high school parking lot. After the parade, there will be cookies, crafts and photos with Santa Claus at the Skiatook First Baptist Church.

There will also be a Christmas on Main shopping event on that Saturday with Christmas caroling taking place throughout the day. The Chamber will be offering water, hot cocoa and a chance at a giveaway.