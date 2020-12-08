Posted: Dec 08, 2020 2:34 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2020 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Community Development Director for the City of Bartlesville, Lisa Beeman was at Monday evening's city council meeting giving a presentation in an effort to bring Lime Scooters to Bartlesville. Beeman said the initial agreement would be a holiday pilot program starting immediately running through March. A memorandum of understanding agreement would give the council the authority to extend that contract through December if they wish. Councilman Paul Stuart had a few concerns in regards to bringing these scooters to Bartlesville.

Beeman said it is important to look at the data when starting this program to get optimal results to make the program as successful as possible.

Before the vote took place, Bartlesville City Attorney Jess Kane gave council members some insight as to how much power they have regarding scooters and city streets.

The council voted 4-1 to approve this agreement. The pilot program will consist of 75 electric scooters and will be available throughout the city.